Monica Iheakam

Super Eagles’ striker, Victor Osimhen marked his Ligue 1 debut with a brace, as Lille defeated Nantes 2-1 on Sunday at the Stade Pierre- Mauroy.

It took just 19 minutes for Osimhen,who joined the French side from Belgian club, Charleroi at the close last season, to register his presence , before adding his second goal of the game in the 80th minute. His brilliant performance and goals have set twitter agog with Nigerians hailing him as the new king of the French league while others described him as the heir to Super Eagles number 9 role.

Here are some of the tweets from Nigerians :

@SSE_NGA: “19 minutes into his league debut, Victor Osimhen SCORES!!!!! Behold your new king, Ligue 1”

@oluwashina: “And so it begins…. Young #Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen scores on his French Ligue 1 debut for Lille at home to Nantes.”

@ChuxEkere: “Osimhen ‘s goal on his Ligue 1 debut. Perfect first touch. Heir to Super Eagles number 9 role “

@Wideoverload: “Insane goal by Victor Osimhen . Long ball over the top, chest control, and then finish. Whew” @SupereaglesP: “Victor Osimhen ‘s debut goal for Lille OSC Movement Control and Finish”