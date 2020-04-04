Premier League giants Manchester United have reportedly been credited with an interest in Lille’s Nigeria international Victor Osimhen ahead of the opening of the transfer window.

But the proposed switch to Old Trafford has met an obstacle as United will not go ahead with their plan to sign the former Golden Eaglets star if Alexis Sanchez returns to the club at the end of the season, according to Le 10 Sport.

The former Barcelona striker has struggled to impress since his loan move to Inter Milan, scoring just once in fifteen matches across all competitions. The Chilean arrived Inter on a season-long loan deal last summer with a purchase clause set at 20 million euros included in the deal, an option the Italian Serie A club are not willing to trigger because of his poor form.

Osimhen has shown he is capable of playing in a top three European League by impressing in the Champions League, Ligue 1 and domestic cup competition this season, with 18 goals in 38 games.

The Ultimate Strikers product was linked with a switch to Manchester United after winning the Golden Boot at the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup, but the then head of youth player recruitment , Derek Langley dismissed the reports and insisted that the Red Devils were never interested in signing any of the Golden Eaglets players.