Bolaji Okunola

Lille of France goal poacher, Victor Osimhen, has received a huge boost from European transfer agency.

The agency, whose aim is to calculate players’ value based on performances, has added €30million to the market value of the Nigerian soccer star.

The value saw him topping the top ten log released by the outlet ahead of the January European transfer window.

Osimhen, who has banged 13 goals in 23 appearances for the former French champion, is ahead of Eduardo Camavinga of Rennes, Lyon duo Depay and Dembele, Boubacar Kamara of Olympic Marseille, Aurelein Tchouamaeni of Bordeaux, Joris Chotard of Montpelier, Angers Ait Nouri, Caqueret of Lyon and Josh Maja of Bordeaux.

The compiled list, which focused on young Ligue 1 players also scored Osimhen 17 additional marks base on his work rate during the 2019 calendar year.

Since he moved from Belgian side, Charleroi S.C to French side, Lille, his form hit a superlative dimension.

At the weekend, he grabbed his 10th league goal of the season and the first away from home in a duel against AS Monaco.

His current form has seen Chelsea, Jose Mourinho’s Spurs and Liverpool showing interest in him as the January transfer window beckons. He is at the moment the leading goal scorer for the Super Eagles since the close of the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

He has scored five goals for the team since taking over from retired Odion Ighalo in the centre forward position.

The 2015 FIFA Under 17 gold medalist and golden boot winner is currently enjoying his yuletide and he is keen to return to action come January 6, 2020.