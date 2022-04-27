Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen could leave Napoli in the coming months if any club is willing to meet the Italian side’s asking price for the Nigerian.

Osimhen has been linked to several top clubs in Europe after another decent season in the Italian Serie A. The 23-year-old has scored 12 goals in 19 league starts this season, winning six penalties and averaging an excellent SofaScore rating of 7.12 for Napoli.

The former Lille ace recorded another four goals in five Europa League matches before Barcelona stopped il Partenopei.

That string of consistent and reliable performances has raised interest in Osimhen, with Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham, and Newcastle United among the Nigerians admirers.

Napoli has not put Osimhen up for sale, but the striker’s agent has revealed that the Naples-based club will not refuse a significant bid in the region of ₦66.5 billion (€150 million).

Speaking about a potential transfer, his agent – Andrea D’Amico – said: “If a very important offer arrives, he goes away. But this is true for every player who plays in Italy.

“At the moment, I have no requests from the Premier League, but it is early; it is a situation that remains evolving. England remains a top-tier market. When I speak of an important and indispensable offer for Osimhen, I mean offers of €150 million.”