CANADA international, Jonathan David, who is the direct replacement for Victor Osimhen at Lille, has described the Super Eagles striker as “exceptional”, but maintained they are different players and he will not be under pressure in taking over from him.

Lille broke their transfer record when they paid more than €27 million to Belgian club, KAA Gent, for David to replace Osimhen, who has moved to Napoli on a record-breaking transfer.

However, David, 20, has insisted he is a different player from the Nigeria star.

“Osimhen is an exceptional player who has had a great season here, but we are different players and each has their own background,” he told L’Equipe.