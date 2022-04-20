The death of Nigerian gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, has again brought to the fore the increasing cases of domestic violence and the need to break the silence on the menace. The renowned artiste, known for her popular song, Ekwueme, reportedly died on April 8, 2022, at the National Hospital, Abuja, after days of hospitalisation. She was alleged to have died of domestic violence by her spouse, Peter Nwachukwu. The suspect has denied the allegation and insisted that the gospel singer had been ill for some time until her demise.

In spite of the denial, relatives and friends of the deceased reportedly believe that Osinachi was a victim of perennial spousal abuse. While the accused is presumed innocent until proved otherwise by the courts, the death of the singer has further drawn attention to the need to break the culture of silence that has encouraged domestic violence in this part of the world, where cultural and religious norms frown at divorce and seem to tacitly support wives to remain in abusive relationships.

We decry the rising cases of domestic violence in the country. The media and social spaces are replete with reports of domestic violence in recent times. If it is not about a man beating, maiming or killing his wife, it is about a woman dealing with her husband in like manner. Experts on the issue define domestic violence, also called domestic abuse or family violence, as violence or other abuse that occurs in a domestic setting, such as in a marriage or cohabitation. They also point out that domestic violence also involves violence against children, parents, or the elderly. It can assume multiple forms, including physical, verbal, emotional, economic, religious, reproductive, or sexual abuse.

It can range from subtle, coercive forms to marital rape and other violent physical abuse, such as choking, beating, female genital mutilation, and acid throwing that may result in disfigurement or death, and includes the use of technology to harass, control, monitor, stalk or hack the victim.

Although the victims of domestic violence are overwhelmingly women, men are also victims. There have been cases of men whose genitals have been severed by their wives over minor misunderstanding or suspicion of infidelity.

No state in the country is spared the pervasive virus. A recent report by Kano State office of the National Human Rights Commission, indicated that the Commission received 266 cases of domestic violence from January to March 2022. The situation may not be significantly different in other states. Data from the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) showed that in 2021, the agency dealt with 2,584 domestic and sexual violence cases for adults, out of which women were the greatest victims with 2,349 cases. Alimosho local council recorded the most number of domestic violence cases, closely followed by Ifako-Ijaiye, Ikorodu and Kosofe local councils. Lagos State also recorded a total of 3,193 cases of gender-based violence between January and December 2020. Globally, an estimated 736 million women—almost one in three – are said to have been subjected to physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence, non-partner sexual violence, or both at least once in their life (30 per cent of women aged 15 and older).

There were indications that during the COVID-19 lockdown, domestic violence increased by as much as 30 per cent. Not less than 48 per cent of Nigerian women experienced at least one form of violence during the pandemic, according to a United Nations Women report. Verbal abuse and denial of basic resources accounted for 23 per cent, while denial of communication, recorded 21 per cent of the abuses, during the period.

The worsening economic climate in the country is responsible for the rising cases of domestic violence. Arising from the disturbing situation, we call for more drastic measures to curb the menace. If the extant laws against it are not deterrent enough, we urge for more stringent laws against it. Unfortunately, many cases of domestic violence have led to the death of more female victims than male on account of many reasons. The African society is so much patriarchal and male-oriented that the marriage institution is tilted more in favour of men than women in virtually all ramifications. Whereas men can easily walk away on any toxic relationship, many women are forced by tradition and religion to endure spousal abuse just to keep their marriage.

It has become necessary to change the narrative. No woman should be made to die of spousal abuse in the name of keeping the marriage. Traditional and religious institutions should step in and encourage separation where necessary. Government should empower women to rise against domestic violence. The life of every Nigerian citizen matters and must be protected. We condemn domestic violence in whatever form and urge those engaged in the practice to desist from it. The effort of the wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, in championing the crusade against gender-based violence, is commendable. We urge the wives of other governors to take a cue from her. At the same time, victims of domestic violence must speak out to halt the ugly trend.