From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, yesterday, said that the autopsy result conducted on the late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, at the National Hospital Abuja, has been released.

The commands Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, who made the disclosure, in a statement, however, said that the result has been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution for vetting and possible prosecution.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

She said: “In accordance with standard best practices, and in a bid to demystify the circumstances surrounding the death of the popular gospel songstress, Osinachi, we conducted an autopsy on the deceased. The result of the autopsy is out and has been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution for vetting and possible prosecution.

“The Command, therefore, urges members of the public to exercise patience and trust in the process, while due diligence is being observed in the pursuit of justice, as updates on the case will be communicated subsequently.”