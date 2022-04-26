From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, Tuesday that the autopsy result conducted on the late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, conducted at the National hospital Abuja has been released.

The commands public relations officer Josephine Adeh, who made this known in a statement however said that the result has been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution for vetting and possible prosecution.

This she noted is in accordance with standard best practices to demystify the circumstances surrounding her death.

Adeh in a statement said “in accordance with standard best practices and in a bid to Demystify the circumstances surrounding the death of the popular gospel songstress Osinachi conducted an autopsy on the deceased. The result of the Autopsy is out and has been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution for vetting and possible prosecution.

The Command, therefore, urges members of the public to exercise patience and trust in the process while due diligence is being observed in the pursuit of justice, as updates on the case will be communicated subsequently”.

