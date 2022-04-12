From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Molly Kilete Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has said it would charge Peter Nwachukwu to court for culpable homicide over the death of popular gospel singer and spouse, Osinachi.

Daily Sun gathered that the suspect has been transferred to the homicide department for further investigation.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, said Nwachukwu would be charged to court as soon as investigation into the matter is concluded.

Adeh told Daily Sun that Nwachukwu, who is currently being detained at the Lugbe Police Station in the FCT, was arrested after the younger brother to the deceased reported the matter at the police station.

A source said following the transfer of the case to the homicide department, the police have made certain revelation that would aid their investigation.

It said the police already had a voice recording where she narrated her ordeal while on admission at the hospital. In the said voice recording, she was said to have said her husband should be held responsible if anything happened to her.

The source said the voice message was a clear indication that the late singer was not going to come out of her ordeal alive.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has vowed Osinachi, who allegedly died as a result of unreported serial domestic violence meted out to her by her husband, would get justice even in death.

Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, in a statement she personally signed, said domestic violence is a crime under the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (2015), adding that the husband of the late gospel artiste would be prosecuted.

The 42-year-old artiste died on Friday after spending days at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja.

Tallen said: “We cannot continue to keep losing our young women to mentally unstable young men all in the name of marriage.

“Life first before anything. Our religious and traditional institutions, as well as the immediate families must join us in this fight to rid our society of such acts before they become fatal.

“I know more women are going through such traumatic experiences, please give them a listening ear, provide wise counsel and save them from untimely death. I am not advocating divorce for those, who will misunderstand me, All

“I am asking is that we stand up to the truth where necessary and promptly so as to save a life when you have an opportunity to do so.

“May the soul of Osinachi and all those who have lost their lives as a result of domestic violence rest in peace.

“If you see something, speak out, so that together we can save lives.”

Tallen visited the Arco Estate, Abuja, home of the late singer, located on the Airport Road, Lugbe.