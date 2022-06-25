From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The remains of the late Ekwueme singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, have been interred in her hometown, Amakpoke Umuaku, Isuochi community, in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

The body of the late gospel singer arrived in Abia from Abuja where she died under controversial circumstances.

Her death was later linked to her husband, Peter Nwachukwu who was accused of violently abusing her, for which he is standing trial before an Abuja High Court.

Although Nwachukwu has denied subjecting the late singer to domestic violence, he is still being remanded in Wuje Correctional Centre.