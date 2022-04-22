From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

As part of efforts to end Gender-Based Violence, Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, has disclosed that she is pushing for compulsory psychiatric test as part of marriage requirements in the country.

She said this Friday at a press briefing, where she expressed deep concerned, over families loosing loved ones to one form of brutality or another, describing it as heart-breaking and devastating to the society.

According to her, the alarming increase in Gender-Based Violence as witnessed in the last few weeks truly calls for concern and urgent action.

She said as first step to ensuring that GBV is brought to an end, she will initiate a conversation with her colleague in the Ministry of Interior to ensure that psychiatric test are made compulsory as part of marriage requirements in the country.

This is coming weeks after the death of gospel artist, Osinachi Nwachukwu, who allegedly died as a result of unreported serial domestic violence meted out to her by her husband, Peter Nwachukwu.

The minister said: “As we are dealing with the case of Osinachi Nwachukwu as one-more-case- too-many of GBV, we were again greeted this time with so many others.

“In Jos, Plateau State, of the case of a Husband, Samuel Mathew who murdered his 23 year old wife, Mercy Samuel.

“The case of a young girl from Chrisland school who was raped, so many gaps and questions. One too many…

“From the North and South, East and West several cases are reported daily and there is the need for us to remind the masses that due process is in place to address each and every one of these cases. We can no longer be silent and watch our society degenerate to a level where GBV is practiced with impunity.

“Perpetrators need to be told that Nigeria is a society with Zero Tolerance against GBV. President Muhammadu Buhari, is committed to seeing an end to GBV, the 36 State Governors are with us on this. The 9th National Assembly is equally committed to this cause.

“As a first step to ensuring that we bring an end to this issue, I will initiate a conversation with the Honourable Minister of Interior to ensure that psychiatric test are made compulsory as part of marriage requirements in the country.

“The families make up the society and everyone comes from a family. Mothers are the bedrock of the family and custodians of family traditions. We must play our part in moulding our male children to become better adults who can take on marital responsibilities without feeling insecure. We must put an end to the culture of reinforcing male dominance in the society.”

The minister commended Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba for the charge to all his officers that it is no longer business as usual.

Tallen said: “Our society must move with the realities of the times. We can no longer tolerate wickedness, greed, envy and malicious acts under the guise of Culture.

“In this regard, I want to appeal to all leaders in our society to be more sensitive with the way they execute their activities and utilize the powers bestowed on them. The mindset and formation of our young ones requires support of the entire society. From Teachers to doctors, health care providers to fathers and mothers, older siblings and relatives.”

She welcome Yobe State for being the lates to joined the League of States that have assented to the Child Rights Act and Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act.

“This brings the total number of states thave passed the CRA to 27 and the VAPP Act to 34. This is a good sign that we are unanimously committed to this”, she said.

Tallen, also appealed to the Media to continue to spotlight and carry these messages to the wider society. Even as we speak, another woman is being violated, a widow has been dispossessed of all her life investments, orphans have been thrown out without hope for a better tomorrow.

“I am reaching out to Governors and Commissioners of Women Affairs of all the affected States to give the much-needed attention to these cases. Our Traditional and Religious Institutions must help us in this mission. The women groups in the society have a big role to play in all of this. We must remain focused and resolute to ensure that perpetrators will face the full weight of the laws that govern our dear country.

“The words of the Women’s Anthem aptly capture the mood we are in at the moment that women can’t be silent when all around the world people hurt and hungry children cry, we will sing out now for justice and Development and hold the rights of all the people high.”