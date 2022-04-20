Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Usman Baba, said the Nigerian Police Force under his leadership would continue to give uttermost attention to cases of domestic violence, sexual and gender-based violence, rape, and other social vices and bringing their perpetrators to justice.

The IGP, gave the assurance when he received the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Kedem Tallen, in his office at the Louis Edet House, Abuja.

Force public relations officer Olumiyiwa Adejobi, who made this known in a statement said the Minister was at the force headquarters to discuss the plight of women in Nigeria, particularly in relation to gender and domestic-based violence.

She pointed out the recent case of the famous gospel musician, Osinachi Nwachukwu, whose untimely death at the hands of her husband on 8th April, 2022 has caused public outcry. The Minister who was accompanied by some members of the late singer’s family, demanded to know what efforts the police have put in place to ensure swift justice is dispensed.

Welcoming the minister to his office, the IGP, described the untimely death of the singer as heart-breaking particularly as information from sources close to the family and independent witnesses fingered her husband, Peter Nwachukwu, as being responsible for her death.

He told the minister that the FCT Command of the Nigeria Police Force, in whose jurisdiction the incident occurred, arrested the deceased’s husband at about 5pm on Sunday 10th April, 2022 at their residence in Lugbe, Abuja and that the suspect is currently in detention at the FCT Police Command even as investigations are still ongoing.

The IGP noted that considering the sensitive nature of the case, and the need to get justice, and swiftly, the command has approached the National Hospital, Abuja, for a post-mortem examination to be conducted on the deceased to ascertain the cause of death. He said her husband would be charged to court as soon as it is established that he was responsible for her death.

The Inspector-General of Police stressed that the alleged act is condemnable in all ramifications as it is both illegal and immoral for one human to take the life of another in any manner contrary to the provisions of the law. He reiterated the commitment of the Force under his leadership to ensuring that cases of this nature including domestic violence, sexual and gender-based violence, rape, and other social vices are accorded utmost attention with a view to bringing their perpetrators to justice according to the provisions of extant laws.