From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sitting in Wuse, has remanded Peter Nwachukwu, husband of the late gospel singer, Osinachi, in the Kuje Correctional Centre pending the hearing and determination of the homicide related suit filed against him by the Attorney General of the Federation.

Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme made the remand order after his arraignment before the trial court.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Although the defendant, Peter Nwachukwu entered a plea of not guilty to the 23- count charges bordering on domestic violence and homicide, among others, he was ordered to be remanded at the correctional facility while trial was adjourned to June 16 from 12pm and June 17 by 9am.

Nwachukwu’s wife died on April 8 and many of her colleagues had accused her husband of subjecting the deceased to domestic violence, leading to her death.

Afterwards, the Nigeria Police arrested him and he has been in detention since.

Federal Government had in the charge that was filed by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, alleged that the late Osinachi was forcefully ejected from her matrimonial home by her husband, contrary to the Violence Against Persons, VAP (Prohibition) Act, 2015.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .