Northern youths under the auspices of Youth for Peace in Nigeria have hailed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a national icon whose contributions to nation building remains invaluable.The youths, in a statement in Kano, stated that Osinbajo’s kinds are rare to come by.

They said Osinbajo has enhanced the President Muhammadu Buhari administration with his intellectual inputs and fierce loyalty.

Such a treasure, according to them, must be protected and empowered to do much more for the nation.

“It is tough to find a man with such an intellectual power-base matched with unalloyed patriotism and fierce loyalty to his boss. We have keenly followed his steadfastness and moves since he joined government and must say we are more than impressed by his outputs.

“We salute Osinbajo as a detribalised, national icon, an incorruptible leader with a humble disposition,” national coordinator of the group, Yahaya Muhammad said.

They youths warned those bent on discrediting Osinbajo’s achievements to have a rethink, stating “such men cannot be reduced no matter how hard one tries because their imprints in the sands of time remain indelible.”

They appealed to Nigerians to continue supporting the current administration so that it could take the nation to the promised land.