From John Adams, Minna

Clergyman and General Overseer of Faith Foundation Ministry International Pastor Yarima El-Samaila has cautioned Nigerians over what he described as “worrisome” the growing level of fake news in Nigeria which he said, poses a great threat to the peace and corporate existence of the country.

He specifically warned politicians to desist from spreading fake news about their perceived opponents, stressing that Nigerians can not be swayed or deceived by their fake News and propaganda just to smear the name of their opponents.

The clergyman, reacting to reports that the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osibanjo, was involved in an accident along Abuja airport road on his way to Ondo state to commiserate with the people and government of Ondo State over the attack on a Catholic Church on Sunday in Owo town, pointed out that the growing level of fake news in the country is not only worrisome, but it is also capable of creating panic and disunity among Nigerians.

Pastor Yarima in a statement in Minna, the Niger State capital and personally signed by himself, condemned in strongest terms “the heartless and evil wish against the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbanjo who was said to be involved in an auto crash when he was actually rendering sacrificial service to his fatherland.

“The media report, which I believe was aimed at desperately wanting to exclude the Vice President from the presidential race which caused so much panic among his teeming supporters and admirers across the country and beyond,” he said.

Pastor Yarima who was a former Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Chairman in Niger state, expressed worries over this development, and appealed to Nigerians, regardless of their political differences, to always respect, pray and wish our leaders well, saying that “such evil wishes against a fellow and respected personalities is evil and ungodly.”

The General Overseer equally appeal to politicians and also the media not to overheat the polity as such an open display of propaganda will not strengthen the country’s growing democracy, adding that “we should strive to promote issues and proffer solutions aimed at bailing our nation from factors which threaten peace and stability of our beloved country.”

He commended the media aide to the vice president, Laolu Akande, for the swift reaction to clear the air on the true situation over the fake news and the fabricated evil wish against the person of the vice president.

