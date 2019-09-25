Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is to be conferred with the Great Legend in Africa Gold Award at the Nigeria National Merit Award House known as Merit House. Th event originally scheduled for September 28, will now hold on October 31 in Abuja.

Also to be honoured are Dr. Rafiu Oladipo, president general (worldwide) of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club, and Prof. John Bosco Akamnonu, founding father of Tansian University.

A statement by the Honours Selecting Committee director of Elation Communications, Chief Darlinghtyn Momoh Umoru said honours are bestowed only on men and women that have distinguished themselves in their fields of endeavour. The event will also be used to mark the organisation’s 10 year anniversary, he said.