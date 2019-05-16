Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Final burial rites of the late Olowo of Owo, Oba Folagbade, Olateru Olagbegi, holds on Friday, May 17, 2019 in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The late monarch who passed on last month was until his death, the Chairman, Governing Council of the University of Abuja and former chairman, Ondo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs.

The Oba Olagbegi who died at the age of 77 was the 12th Olowo of Owo.

He ascended unto the throne in 1999 but was not given a staff of office until 2003 when late Governor Olusegun Agagu presented it to him, thereby giving him the full recognition of a traditional ruler.

The funeral rites for the late monarch had commenced since the he joined his ancestors with different traditional events which will climax today with a special Thanksgiving programme at the palace square in Owo.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo is among dignitaries expected to grace the occasion, while the Ooni of Ife, Oba Babatunde Ogunwusi Ojaja is expected to lead other traditional rulers from across the country to the event.

Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu who is an indigene of Owo, is the chief host at the ceremony, while governors of other states in the South West region are also expected to grace the ceremony.

It was gathered that arrangements have been concluded by the state government and Owo community to give the late monarch a befitting funeral programme.