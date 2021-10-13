Top dignitaries across every walks of life will today storm akure the capital city of Ondo State to declare open the magnificent building called Dorian Home for the use of humanity.

The multi million dollar Orphanage, Dorian Home stand tall at km 4 agric idanre road, Akure where many lives will be transformed and hope restored.

This Biggest and finest orphanage in Africa has capacity to shelter 700 motherless children, equip about 500 widows with skill, a worship center to teach the children the way of the lord, a modern clinic to attend to health need of the orphans and the less privileged in the society.

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo will be received by the Executive Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu as the Chief Host.

It will be recall that The British Embassy has identified with this laudable project built by a woman of substance and Ukraine trained Medical proffesional Dr Lola Bayode who taught it wise to give back to the humanity and declared that it would be a place to keep children safe and well.

No wonder, well meaning Nigerians have continued to applaud the vision of Dr Lola whose idea align with the former America President, John F Kennedy inaugural speech which state “Ask not what your country can do for you; Ask what you can do for your country” Dorian Home is not just for Ondo State or South West but a gift to Nigeria as a nation.

Also one of Nigeria A list Artiste and Billionaire crooner, Teni Makanaki has joined other dignitaries to be part of the ground opening to support the orphans and humanity.

