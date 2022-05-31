From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Frontline presidential aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Godswill Akpabio, have arrived at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, to appear before the John Odigie-Oyegun-led presidential screening committee.

While Akpabio arrived at the venue at 12:40 pm to a rousing welcome by his supporters, the venue had gone into an endless frenzy on the arrival of Vice President Osinbajo from his supporters who almost mobbed him.

Grounding the ever-busy Hotel lobby, the supporters had chanted solidarity songs endlessly, shouting,

‘You don win’, ‘carry go’, ‘you are the one we want’, ‘no Osinbajo, no APC’, and many more.

Another big fish his supporters have also made their presence visible at the venue include the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, who will likely receive a thunderous welcome any moment from now.

Other presidential aspirants that would be appearing before the screening committee include, the governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, former governors of Ogun, Imo States, Senators Ibikunle Amosun, and embattled Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

