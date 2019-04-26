Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode would lead dignitaries to the forthcoming biennial convention of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) .

The convention is scheduled to hold from May 3 to 5 at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja.

Prof. Osinbajo is expected to be the special guest of honour while Governor Ambode would declare the convention open.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed would be the host minister of the convention expected to be attended by over 300 editors in Nigeria.

The theme of the convention is: “Media convergence as strategy for survival.”

The keynote will be delivered by Prof. Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika, head, Department of Mass Communication, University of Lagos and member, Editorial Board of The Guardian newspapers.

According to a statement by Mr. Ken Ugbechie, Social/Publicity Secretary of the Guild, the convention will be chaired by veteran journalist, Mr. Dan Agbese, author, columnist and executive director of MayFive Media Limited.

The convention would climax with the election of new executive members to run the affairs of the Guild in the next two years after the expiration of the tenure of Mrs. Funke Egbemode-led executive.

Meanwhile, the election committee for the Guild has announced it had cleared 23 candidates to vie for elective positions into the executive council and standing committee.

The election billed for Saturday, May 4 after the opening ceremony would be the first to be held using the amended 2016 NGE Constitution and Election Guidelines.

Secretary of NGE Electoral Committee, Gbemiga Ogunleye, in a statement in Lagos, said 23 candidates were cleared for 12 offices.

Those cleared include: Funke Egbemode as presidential candidate while Messrs Umar Saidu Tudunwada and Chooks Ogbonnaya Oko were cleared to contest for the office of deputy president.

For the office of vice president (North), Hajia Sani and Mr. Sanusi Jibrin were cleared as contestants.

For the office of vice president (East), Mr. Samuel Egbala and Mr. Dom Isute, emerged as cleared contestants, while for the office of vice president (West), Mr. Mustapha Isa was cleared.

Mary Atolagbe emerged as a successful candidate to contest the post of general secretary, while Austeen Elewodalu and Juliet Njiowhor were cleared for the post of assistant general secretary.

Victoria Ibanga was cleared to contest for the post of treasurer while Ken Ugbechie was cleared to contest for the post of social/publicity secretary.

For the office of standing committee members (North), Catherine Agbo, Julius Idowu, Husseina Bangshika and Umoru Ibrahim were cleared. Ngwoke Ngwoke, Ikpong Essien-Udom and Freston Akpor were cleared for the office of standing committee members (East) while Adeleye Ajayi, Steve Nwosu, Eze Anaba and Gabriel Akinadewo got the nod for the office of standing committee members (West).