Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that a lot still needs to be done in sanitising the country’s banking system.

He also called for fresh ideas on how to address non-per- forming loans (NPLs).

But the Chairperson of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mrs. Ronke Sokefun, pleaded with the Vice President to assist in speedy passage of the corporation’s Amendment Bill pending before the Senate

Osinbajo, who spoke while receiving the Board and Management of the NDIC during a courtesy visit, said the government was not ready to repeat the mistakes of the past.

A statement by the Head, Communications and Public Affairs Department, Mohammed Kudu Ibrahim, said the Vice President assured the new board being led by Mrs. Sokefun of support.