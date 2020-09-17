Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Federal Government has assured Nigerian traders in Ghana that the Federal Government will ensure that affected persons get justice despite the seeming delay in addressing their concerns regarding some stiff business regulations imposed by Ghanaian authorities.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo gave the assurance on Tuesday evening during an interactive session with representatives of the Nigerian community in Ghana at the official residence of the Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana.

According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the meeting focused on the challenges facing Nigerians living in the West African nation including the locking of hundreds of Nigerian owned shops.

Osinbajo, in his reaction to issues raised, especially the maltreatment by Ghanaian authorities, assured of government’s commitment to deal with the issues.

“I will certainly convey the depth of your grievances to the President. I am sure that he will be deeply disturbed to hear that despite the assurances that he had received (from the Ghanaian government) there are still problems and complications” many of which have been discussed at the highest levels with assurances of resolutions given.”

He noted that the delay in resolving the issues might be due to bureaucratic bottlenecks that remained a drag on government activities.

He said: “I have followed closely developments here, and many of the incidents that you have described, I am already very familiar with. As a matter of fact, the President had asked that a review of all that had taken place be done. There have been direct communications between our President and President Akufo-Addo. Our President has spoken to him about this, he has made a formal complaint to him, and that conversation has been going on. What the Ghanaian government pledged to do, on three occasions, was that the shops will be reopened. In fact, I am a bit surprised that it has not taken place because my understanding was that that was going to be done.”

Osinbajo implored affected traders through their associations and leaders to submit a more detailed letter containing the number of affected shops and other relevant information that would enable the Nigerian government follow-up effectively their Ghanaian authorities.

The vice president, who urged Nigerians living in Ghana to remain law abiding and embrace peaceful coexistence, added that both governments would resolve the differences.

Osinbajo was also taken round the damaged embassy building reportedly attacked by local protesters.

The Nigerian High Commission in Ghana was attacked on 19 June 2020 when a bulldozer in the night demolished an ongoing building project said to be 80 per cent completed.