From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo led a pack of prominent politicians who stormed the agrarian community of Owa-Alero in Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta State on Saturday for the celebration of the life of late Pa Arthur Okorie Uzoma Okowa, father of the state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Governors Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Diri Duoye (Bayelsa), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) and Samuel Ortom (Benue) also attended the thanksgiving service at St Michael’s Anglican Church, Owa-Alero.

Others were Okowa’s deputy, Kingsley Otuaro, former Governor James Ibori, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, his Deputy, Christopher Ochor, Dino Melaye, Tony Elumelu, Kenneth Gbagi, Emmanuel Aguariavwodo among others.

Governor Okowa took the first reading at the service which was officiated by an array of Anglican pastors led by the Archbishop and Primate of all Nigeria, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba.

In a short tribute, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo described late Pa Okowa as an ‘outstanding pioneer educationist and committed public servant who devoted his life to the service of the nation, church and community.’

Prof Osinbajo remarked that Pa Okowa left behind an inheritance of legacy of faith, character and selfless service to humanity.

Governor Okowa in his remarks, thanked God for the life of his departed father, adding that he would have been 89 today (Saturday) but passed on January 28.

He said his father lived a worthy life as a teacher, saying he was known for discipline and noted that he lived a life of truth.

Okowa described his late father as a good politician who helped to see him through his flourishing political career.

In his sermon, Rev Henry Ndukuba stressed the need for the people to thank God for the life that late Pa Okowa lived, and urged the governor and his siblings to take solace that their father lived a worthy life.

Ndukuba said as they celebrate the life of the departed octogenarian whom he described as a patriot, community leader and a dedicated Christian, adding that late Pa Okowa served God with humility and dedication.

Saying that ‘the righteous shall remain a treasure in the eyes of God,’ he said late Pa Okowa left a good legacy, noting that people shall be remembered for what they left behind.

The primate urged the people to seek the Lord with the prevailing faith, adding that everyone must travel the lonely road of death.

He insisted that ‘Jesus Christ lives,’ lamenting that ‘some of us do not have eternity in view. We are strangers and aliens on earth. Believe God and He will work for you. Run to him and He will help you.’