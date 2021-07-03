From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbanjo has presented Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA) with the Best MSME One Stop Shop Award in the country in honour of its efforts in providing excellent support services to small and medium scale enterprises.

The award was presented during the 4th National MSMEs Awards which coincided with the global MSMEs Day, June 27 at the State house Banquet Hall Abuja.

Receiving the award along with other staff, the Acting Managing Director/CEO of the Agency, Mr Shehu Abdulkadir reinstated the Agency’s commitment in nurturing and stimulating business growth in the FCT. He further expressed his profound gratitude to the office of the Vice President for the recognition and thanked the management and staff of AEA for their hard work and commitment towards effective service delivery.

According to a statement by the agency’s Public Relations Officer, Ifeayinwa Amulu, the agency emerged first among three nominees namely: Bauchi MSME One Stop Shop, Jos MSME One Stop Shop and FCT MSME One Stop Shop

She said “the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Micro Small & Medium Enterprise (MSME) One Stop Shop (OSS) was established as fallout of the office of the Vice President’s ease of doing business initiative, and the Agency’s successful hosting of the Nation-wide Business Clinics held at the Eagles Square in July 2017, and the subsequent nomination of the Agency by the office of the Honourable Minister of the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment (FMITI), and the approval by the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

“The FCT MSME One Stop Shop hosts 14 Regulatory institutions (CAC, NAFDAC, SON, FIRS etc) to eliminate regulatory constraints MSME faced by providing seamless access to regulatory institutions. “The Agency was awarded 2020 BEST MSME One Stop Shop by His Excellency the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbanjo” Amulu stated that the award was in recognition of the Agency’s performance in areas such as; sensitization of FCT residents on the Survival Funds, facilitation of the registration of over 7000 CAC, provision One Stop Shop services to 2098 MSMEs and sensitization 9000 MSMEs on the activities among others.