Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, confirmed his readiness to vie for the 2023 president as The Progressive Project (TPP), an umbrella body of support groups backing his aspiration, reportedly procured the All Progressives Congress (APC) expression of interest and nomination forms for him.

Laolu Akande, spokesman of the vice-president, confirmed in a series of tweets that the Senator from Kano, Kabiru Gaya, picked the forms worth N100 million for the VP at the International Conference Centre (ICC) Abuja..

“A passionate team of support groups and individual Nigerians from across the country have raised funds to support the purchase of APC nomination forms for the Vice President’s 2023 presidential bid.

“Today, the forms have been collected by representatives of the team just as the VP continues his interactions with APC stakeholders across the states.

“Today, he is in Cross River and Bayelsa states. It’s all about the desire and resolve of the VP to serve the people of Nigeria with all his heart, experience and insights.”

In a related development, fiery preacher, Tunde Bakare, presiding pastor of the Citadel Global Community Church, also purchased the forms.

At several fora, Bakare has boasted that he would succeed Buahri as the 16th president of Nigeria.

The former running mate to the president has unequivocally said he has heard from God that he would be president of the country.

Meanwhile, Osinbajo, has sought the support of Cross River Traditional Rulers Council for his presidential ambition on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).