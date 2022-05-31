The former Executive secretary of the North-East Governors’ Forum, Senator Muhammed Abba-Aji has said the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC is duty-bound to pick its presidential candidate from the Southern region of the country.

Abba-Aji noted that it is the turn of the South to produce the next Nigerian president after the expiration of the eight-year tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, a Northerner, in 2023.

The Coordinator of the Osinbajo North-East campaign made this disclosure on Monday, May 30, 2022, during a live programme on Arise TV News channel.

He advised the party to support the candidacy of the Vice President Osinbajo to emerge as the party’s presidential flag bearer being the best and most competent among his fellow Southern contenders.

He added that Osinbajo is best suited for the top job noting that the VP has performed credibly both as Vice President and Acting President, saying Osinbajo should get the nod to allow “a seamless transition of government which is very important for the stability of the country.”

Muhammed Abba-Aji said the South-West region remains the best bet for the APC to consider given the great number of votes that came from the region towards the victory of the party at the 2015 and 2019 polls.

According to him, “When you increase the precision of your look to the South to check the chances of those in the South, seeking this office, then you will find that it will make another sense for the candidate to emerge from the South-West, that is because the South-West has given the APC much more votes than the South-South and South-East put together in the last election.”

“It will make a lot of sense there to seek the candidate from the South-West. Now when you go to the South-West and find about the three of them now, then you look again and find that PYO is currently a VP, he has been for about seven years now and has performed credibly both as VP and Acting President.

“In order to allow seamless transition, it is very important to choose PYO for the stability of our country. It is good for the transition to be seamless and you take Prof Yemi Osinbajo” Abba-Aji said.

