From Godwin Tsa, Abuja.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Aisha Buhari and Mary Odili have called for stiffer punishment against those perpetrating violence on innocent children and vulnerable citizens of the country.

They also advocated strong laws that will give adequate protection to the child and vulnerable witnesses working towards eradication of crimes in the nation.

In their separate papers, yesterday at a conference organised by National Association of Women Judges, in Abuja, they canvassed a policy that will ensure justice delivery without sacrificing the well-being of vulnerable witnesses in the process.

Osinbajo, in his paper delivered on his behalf by Senior Special Adviser on Research, Legal and Compliance Matters, Bulkisu Saidu, suggested all hands must be on deck by stakeholders to end attack on child and the vulnerable.

He said discussion at the conference must not only address the overwhelming cultural and social norms and barriers to exposing criminals but also assess and address the problems that the witnesses may face before, during and after trial.

Also, the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, advocated that violators of violence against persons should receive punishment commensurate to the gravity of their crime.

“This will serve as deterrent to offenders and engender a sense of justice closure to the victims,” she said.

A justice of Supreme Court and President of the National Association of Women Judges in Nigeria (NAWJN), Odili explained the essence of the conference on child and vulnerable witnesses protection.

She said it was meant to create awareness, cross fertilise ideas and congregate experiences that would chart a new course for child and vulnerable witnesses in the country.