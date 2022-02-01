By Lukman Olabiyi

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State are expected to attend the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth and Student Council conference slated to hold in Abuja on February 18, 2022.

A leader of APC Youth and Student Council, Seyi Bamigbade disclosed this to journalists in Lagos, said the conference with the theme, “One Voice Uniting For Progress” would discuss several topics including gender inclusiveness in politics and greater role for students in governance.

Bamigbade who is the chairman of the media and publicity committee revealed that the conference will hold at International Women Development Centre and it would be declared open by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the Special Guest of Honour.

According to him, the conference is being spearheaded by APC Youth and Student Council and will be attended by more than 1,000 Student Representatives drawn from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

He said, ‘’The Vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will deliver the keynote address. The conference which is tagged Educate ,Engage And Equip will brainstorm on ways brainstorm on ways to strengthen students political rights, address barriers to students participation in the political process under democratic systems and evolve strategies for getting them fully involved.

‘’Presidential aspirants of All Progressives Congress in 2023 general election, leaders from the three tiers of government in the country and some prominent business owners and captains of industry have confirmed participation in the conference.

‘’They will make presentations focused on inspiring and propelling Students to greater successful forays into politics, governance and leadership roles in businesses.’’