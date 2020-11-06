Henry Uche

Vice president of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbanjo, has charged corporate leaders to sustainably uphold high ethical standards in their business leadership. He made this call at the 2020 annual Directors’ conference of Institute of Directors (IOD).

Osinbanjo who spoke through online platform observed that ethical practice leadership in most organisations are no longer sustainable in the long run, adding that ethical behavior remains indispensable for organisational success. He maintained that organisations which show empathy for every stakeholders have little or nothing to fear hence the unflinching support of such stakeholders makes the organisations to grow.

Osinbajo stressed the need for corporate organisations to be socially responsible and environmental friendly. “We must pay close attention to good corporate responsibility to impact the society. We must conquer ethical pitfalls and this is the role of corporate leaders because everything rises and falls on leadership” he added.

Meanwhile the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission, (NCC), Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, who spoke through online platform, stressed the need for transformational leadership and new social contract to extricate Nigeria from the shackles of economic retrogression.

Danbatta said, “We need transformational leadership across board and change our strategies as well as attitude and behavior in all our dealings, meanwhile we need enabling policies and institutions to support private sector to grow the economy.”