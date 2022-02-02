From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has declared that there has to be a complete reorientation on the exercise of regulatory authority in the country in order for businesses and investors to thrive in Nigeria.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said this after receiving a report of an Ad-Hoc Committee of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, PEBEC, on Agro-Export and the presentation of a National Action Plan 7.0 Tuesday at the Presidential Villa.

Osinbajo, who presided over the first PEBEC meeting of the year noted that there is a problem “if people who want to export cannot export due to what seems like too many regulations. There are too many regulatory requirements. Too many regulations kill output. We have to take a second look at how we regulate. Over-regulation is killing businesses. It kills investments. An agric exporter can’t export perishable produce after months,” he said.