Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday commissioned the Pandagric Novum state-of-the-art farm located in Nasarawa State.

The farm, located in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, is backed by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority in partnership with Signature Agri Investments.

The event was attended by Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Environment; Chairman of the NSIA Board, Farouk Gumel; Managing Director of the NSIA, Uche Orji; Managing Director of Panda Agric, Bruce Spain; and Managing Director of Signature Agric Investments, Theo Van Der Veen; among other top officials in the private and the public sector of the economy.

Speaking at the event, Osinbajo hailed the commitment of the NSIA in serving as a catalyst to galvanize the much-needed investments in the agriculture sector and it’s value chain.

He praised the doggedness of the leadership of the NSIA for ensuring that the project is completed within a period of four years, despite the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the shutdown of the economy in 2020.

Osinbajo said the decision of the NSIA to partner with the private sector in investing in agriculture is in line with the food security agenda of the federal government. He told the gathering that President Muhammadu Buhari has huge confidence in the ability of the NSIA to deliver on its mandate, adding that this was what informed the decision of the president to allow the Authority to take charge of the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative.