From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Electricity consumers in Awka, Ogidi, Ekwulobia and environs, Anambra State have received assurance from the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) that they would begin to enjoy improved power supply.

This is following the commissioning of the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) 2x60MVA 132/33KV station at Awka, Anambra State by the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, in the company of the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano and the Managing Director, Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC), Mr Chiedu Ugbo.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the EEDC, Mr Praveen Chorghade, who was also present at the commissioning expressed happiness over the project. He said that it was timely, and would greatly impact the service quality of electricity customers under its Awka, Ogidi and Ekwulobia districts.

He further disclosed that the 2 x 60MVA power transformers would de-load the existing 40MVA transformer, thereby drastically increasing the available distribution capacity by 300%.

‘This would enable EEDC to accommodate more load and energy to meet the increasing power demands of customers under its Awka, Ogidi and Ekwulobia districts.

‘Awka is fast developing with increasing demand for electricity supply and this project will do justice to that.

‘This is also a major stake in increasing efforts in line with our commitment to deliver improved supply services to our customers in Awka and our entire franchise area,’ Praveen said.

It was gathered that over 35 communities would benefit from the project. According to the EEDC, the areas include, Amansea, Egbeagu, Umuokpara, Orede, Ebenebe, Ugbenu, Okpuno, Mgbakwu, Umudunu, Abagana, Orofia, Eziawutolo, Amaenye, Ukpo, Abba, Enu-Ifite, Ezinato-Ifite, Agbana-Ifite, Umuayom, Umunnoke, Umuoramma, Umuokpu, Achallaoji, Umunamoke, Agbana, Umudiaba, Amachalla, Amudo, Umuzocha, Awkuzu, Aguleri, Nteje, Achalla, Ukwulu, Nawgu and environs.

Praveen also called on all EEDC customers to reciprocate by prompt payment of their energy bills, saying that it would help the company sustain the installations and deliver quality service. He also enjoined them to deliver an ownership attitude towards its installations as an important lifeline in the electricity delivery to customers.

The Head, Corporate Communications of the EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, said the company had in the past executed network expansion projects in Awka, geared towards improving the quality of service to its customers, which included, according to him, the construction of a 7.5MVA Injection Substation at ABS Awka, upgrading of lines, deployment of relief transformers and rearranging the supply network for a better supply availability.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.