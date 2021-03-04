From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has denied reports that he made any statement threatening that Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) must be “crushed by fire by thunder.”

A statement from his media office said: “It is not even in the character of the VP to make such statement or the manner in which it was said. The alleged statement is all lies.

“The vice president has always called on all Nigerians to unite and build this country. Osinbajo is concerned about the security of lives of all Nigerians, and ensuring that security agencies protect all Nigerians. Please ignore the fake news mongers and lie merchants! Below are actual statements from the VP on these issues.

On IPOB: “In all our previous engagements with northern and South-Eastern leaders, we all came to the consensus that Nigeria is stronger and better together.”

On Fulani herders killlings “We must condemn killings of any kind. It doesn’t matter whether these killings are by herdsmen killing villagers, or whether it is villagers who in one way or the other have killed others, including herdsmen. I think it is important that we condemn these killings. There is no reason at all why anyone who commits these offences will escape.”