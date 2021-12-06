From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo departed Abuja on Monday to participate at the World Liquified Petroleum Gas Association forum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where he will be delivering the keynote address.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo will join World leaders, top government ministers from several countries, and Chief Executives of major multinational corporations in the Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) at the week-long 2021 World LPG Week from Sunday through Thursday this week under the auspices of the Paris-based World LPG Association.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Osinbajo will be speaking on Tuesday at the forum, which is attracting over 2,000 delegates from 72 countries, on the theme of the LPG Week – “Energising Tomorrow.”

The World LGP Week, which was first held in Amsterdam in 2019, is an annual event bringing together major LPG companies, senior public sector officials, industry experts, and other relevant stakeholders.

This year’s LPG Week, which will hold at the Dubai World Trade Centre, creates the opportunity for global stakeholders to engage with the activities lined up, including a global exhibition, technology conference, the LPG Development Summit, among others.

The World LPG Association was established in 1987 and granted Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council, ECOSOC, in 1989. WLPGA is the umbrella association that globally coordinates the LPG industry.

Vice President Osinbajo is expected back in Abuja on Thursday.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .