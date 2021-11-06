Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will depart Abuja on Saturday for Abidjan to attend the meeting of the Nigeria-Cote d’Ivoire Binational Commission.

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the meeting would be the second edition.

The maiden edition of the meeting, which took place in Abuja in August 2013, led to the signing of six sectoral agreements and the establishment of Special Implementation Committees in both countries to monitor progress.

The second edition of the meeting will be co-chaired by Osinbajo and Ivorian Prime Minister, Patrick Achi.

The second round of the meeting is expected to lead to the signing of new agreements that will cover agriculture, digital economy, education, consular and immigration matters, and prevention of human trafficking, amongst other very important areas of collaboration.

The binational commission, which was established in 2013, is a reflection of the fraternal and cordial relations that exist between both countries regarded as the biggest economies in West Africa.

It is also a high-level strategic dialogue designed to deepen mutual cooperation in a number of social, economic, and political sectors, based on an agreement between two countries to implement specific cooperation agenda.

The vice president will also hold a bilateral interaction with the Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara, before he returns to Abuja later on Saturday.

Osinbajo will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada, and the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb. Mariam Katagum. (NAN)