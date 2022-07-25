From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been discharged from the hospital following a successful surgical operation and rehabilitation, the Presidency has said.

According to a statement from the Chief Personal Physician to the Vice President, Dr Nicholas Audifferen, Osinbajo was admitted to the Duchess International Hospital, Lagos, last Saturday, July 16, on account of a right femur fracture. He had corrective surgery without any complications.

“He was admitted for a total of 7 days during which he had physiotherapy and a smooth rehabilitation following the surgical operation. He has been discharged and is now recuperating.”

He said Osinbajo is grateful to all the clinical and ancillary staff of the Hospital led by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr Tokunbo Shitta-Bey, and the Medical Director, Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi, for their professionalism and quality of care.

“The Vice President also acknowledges and appreciates the good wishes of President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerians from all walks of life and indeed everyone at home and abroad for the goodwill.

“The VP will continue recuperating in the next few days,” Audifferen said.