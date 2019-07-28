Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in company of the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Director General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Brigadier General Ibrahim Shuaibu, top security chiefs and traditional leaders on Sunday, visited and comiserated with the family of late Corps member, Precious Owolabi.

Precious Owolabi, a member of the NYSC serving with the Channels Television, was killed in action during the face-off between protesting members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) last week Monday.

This sad development has turned the late Precious’ family house, Graceland area, Zaria, Kaduna State, to a tourist centre of such as personalities from all walks of life keep calling.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the visit, DG of NYSC, Brigadier General Ibrahim Shuaibu described the late young man’s death as a big loss to NYSC family.

He said, “last week Monday was a very sad day for the NYSC family. The coming of the vice president to represent the president speaks volume of how important the welfare of Corps members is to the federal government.

“We have learnt our lesson with regards to safety of our esteem members. Precious Owolabi was an hero because he died in active service.”

The berief father of the deseased, Ayo Owolabi said, “there is nothing anyone can do in a situation like this. One has to take it as one of those challenges of life. I felt pained.

“The only thing that made me sad outside the event was that, when I learnt about what happened immediately after he was shot.

“He was taken to the first hospital where they said they could not handle his case and was referred to Garki hospital where he was attended to and was stabilised.

“But the doctor, who was supposed to do surgery on him was far away. Possibly if he was available, the boy’s life would have been saved and that would have saved us from this agony we found ourselves in for the past one week.

“I would have loved to find out why the doctor was not around. And what step has the management of that hospital taken on that doctor’s action.

“I saw the boy in a video sitting down, holding his tommy and bleeding. But the doctor to do the surgery was nowhere to be found.”