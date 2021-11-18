By Henry Uche

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Chairman of UBA Plc, Mr Tony Elemelu, Minister of Industry, Trade & Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo and other renowned professionals are expected to drive some discourse at the Annual Directors’ Conference (ADC) of Institute of Directors (IOD) holding in Abuja, on 23rd & 24th of November 2021.

The conference which would attract business leaders, captains of industry technocrats and other thoughts leaders seeks to engender cross fertilisation of ideas geared towards proferring solutions to some critical challenges facing the country including economic retardation, malfeasances, leadership, corporate governance failure among others.

At a press briefing in Lagos, the President/Chairman of Governing Council of the Institute, Dr (Mrs.) Ije Jidenma, affirmed that it was IOD’s resolve to pursue the course of deepening sound corporate governance practice in both the private and public sectors of the Nigerian economy, through its numerous advocacy tools and engagements with all stakeholders.

According to her, the conference is an avenue where stakeholders from the private and public sectors converge to discuss key issues on leadership, ethics, economy, and business, amongst others as they affect the corporate entities in Nigeria.

“This event is imperative in the light of emerging issues in the corporate and business environments of our dear nation. With the theme: “Creating the Future: Deepening Corporate Governance Practice Through Multi-sectorial and multi-generational collaborations. We are optimistic that the outcome will deepen the awareness and practice of sound corporate governance in an inclusive way.

“It is clear that Nigeria has continuously grappled with the challenge of governance both at the private and public sectors of our economy, but it is our hope that through deliberations and discussions at the conference, we would engender public/private sector partnership and generational engagements on the need to inculcate sound corporate governance practice at all levels.”

