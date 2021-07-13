Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described Aura by Transcorp as an incredible platform for improving customer experience in the Nigerian hospitality industry.

Osinbajo who spoke during the formal launch of the app at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja, Thursday, said he was intrigued by the concept and simplicity of Aura by Transcorp, stressing that it was an easy app to navigate and conduct transactions that ordinarily appear difficult to execute, including property listings, wellness facilities, food and culinary experiences. He said the app will also support smaller hospitality operators boost their offerings due to ability to connect businesses and services beyond the Federal Capital Territory and even Nigeria.

Osinbajo, who described Transcorp Hilton Hotel as the largest hospitality facility in Nigeria, said its core investors have continued to invest on platforms that improve customer experience and creating opportunities to keep smaller operators in business with the establishment of Aura by Transcorp.

He said the facility wiould help immensely to enable customers access facilities in other parts of the country and beyond from the comfort of the rooms.

“I commend the Transcorp team led by Tony Elumelu, a man of experience because my Aura experience has been quite exciting. I have tried it and the experience is incredible and I therefore recommend it to all well meaning Nigerians and customers.”

Earlier, Managing Director of Transcorp Hotels , Mrs Dupe Olusola, said the launch of Aura by Transcorp is in line with the Group’s desire to create more jobs for Nigerians and improve the economy. She enjoined property owners to use the platform to list their assets to potential clients to earn some income.

