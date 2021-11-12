By Henry Uche

The Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osibanjo, Nigerian seasoned entrepreneur – Tony Elemelu, Minister of Industry, Trade & Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo and other renowned professionals are expected to drive some discourse at the Annual Directors’ Conference (ADC) of Institute of Directors (IOD) holding in Abuja, on 23rd & 24th of November 2021.

The conference which would attract business leaders, captains of industries, technocrats and other thoughts leaders seeks to engender a cross fertilization of ideas geared towards proffering solutions to some critical challenges facing the country like economic retardation, malfeasances, leadership, corporate governance failure among others.

At a press briefing in Lagos, the President/Chairman of Governing Council of the Institute, Dr (Mrs.) Ije Jidenma, F.IoD, affirmed that it was IOD’s resolve to pursue the course of deepening sound corporate governance practice in both the private and public sectors of the Nigerian economy, through its numerous advocacy tools and engagements with all stakeholders.

According to her, the conference is an avenue where stakeholders from the private and public sectors converge to discuss key issues on leadership, ethics, economy, and business, amongst others as they affect the corporate entity of Nigeria.

“This event is imperative in the light of emerging issues in the corporate and business environments of our dear nation. With the theme: “Creating the Future: Deepening Corporate Governance Practice Through Multi-sectorial and multi-generational collaborations. We are optimistic that the outcome will deepen the awareness and practice of sound corporate governance in an inclusive way.

“It is clear that Nigeria has continuously grapple with the challenge of governance both at the private and public sectors of our economy, but it is our hope that through deliberations and discussions at the conference, we would engender public/private sector partnership and generational engagements on the need to inculcate corporate governance practice at all levels,”

Jidenma maintained that government at various levels have failed to live up to the expectations of the people, while corporate failures in various sectors of the economy has led to running down of companies and consequent loss of job and investments, therefore the need to extricate Nigeria from the shackles of ineptitude across board becomes indispensable and urgent.

“I am optimistic that the presentations and discussions at this year’s conference will provide the platform for players in all sectors of the Nigerian economy will deepen their commitments to corporate governance practices and best practices, with the hope that it will have a positive spiral effect across all sectors, as well as crystalize deeper understanding of the role which ethical leadership and sustainability plays in the success of the corporate and public sector,”

She stressed that the Institute have identified the need to engage the younger generation of directors in its quests for sound business practices, noting that young Nigerian entrepreneurs need the requisite mentorship and guidance to enable them to build and nurture sustainable organisations.

“We do hope that this Conference will also address the needs of younger directors and begin the tutelage they require from experience governance practitioners for them to soar,” she added.

Explaining further, the Chairman, National Organising Committee for the Conference, Lamis Dikko, restated the sub-themes thus: The Nexus Between Young Directors, Entrepreneurial Development & Nigerian Economic Recovery & Growth; Unlocking Millennial Directors’ Potentials: The place of Technology & Growth beyond Borders; Corporate Governance and the challenge of SMEs Failures: Prescriptions for Entrepreneurs and Driving Strong Corporate Governance Standard through Public and Private Sector Partnership.

According to him, the presence of key stakeholders in the corporate and public policy environment, IOD is optimistic that discussions and recommendations at the Conference will be pivotal in improving the quality of policy outcomes for the advancement of our nation’s economic growth, development and sustenance.

“This conference is targeted to entrench and deepen good governance and best practices in all sectors of the Nigerian economy,” he asseverated.

