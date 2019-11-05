All is now set for the Osun Economic and Investment Summit.

A statement by Dr. Charles Diji Akinola, chairman, Summit Planning Committee and Chief of Staff to the Governor, said the summit slated for November 19-21, is aimed at driving the state’s development agenda, which is to reposition the economy of the state and deliver prosperity to citizens.

Over 1,000 participants across the world are expected to attend to attend the summit, among them, Manisha Dookhony, Managing Director, Rwenzori Consulting & Senior Advisor to the Government of Madagascar on Investment and Economic Development Strategy; Wale Babalakin, chairman, Bi-Courtney Group of Companies; Volker Triechel, Principal Economist, International Finance Corporation, and Mr. Chiedu Ugbo, CEO, Niger Delta Power Holding. Others are, Mr. Wanle Akinboboye, MD/CEO, La Campaigne Tropicana; Mr. Theo Onadeko, VP & Senior Investment Manager (Agribusiness) ARM and Mr. U.G, Mohammed MD/ CEO, Transmission Company of Nigeria.

The three-day summit, which will hold at Aurora Event Centre, Osogbo, will present the government’s economic roadmap and showcase investment opportunities within the state to investors.

It is a multi-stage, multi- stakeholder summit that will dissect and recommend strategies which will drive meaningful youth employment, enhance food security and agricultural development, activate mining prospects and boost tourism potential and, more importantly, showcase Osun as a strategic location for industrialisation.

The summit, which will comprise plenary sessions, will focus on key potential growth sectors which includes: agriculture, mining, ICT & innovation, culture, tourism & creative economy, youth & jobs (light manufacturing), infrastructure development, industry & commerce, environment (waste to wealth), health and technical & vocational education.

As part of activities to kick off the Summit, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, will on Thursday, November 7, be at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSC).