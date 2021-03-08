From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors Forum said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has engaged them thoroughly in tacking the myraids of challenge facing the North and Nigeria.

He described the Vice President as a patriotic Nigerian who has combined character, professionalism and pragmatism in handling national issues.

Governor Lalong said the Vice President has exhibited high level of faith and loyalty to the nation and the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as he continues to give his best to the success of the Government and the upliftment of Nigerians.

He said “as Northern Governors, we have enjoyed tremendous cooperation of the Vice President who does not only give us a listening ear at individual and collective levels, but also engages us on how best to tackle the challenges of our region and the nation as a whole.

“Among other things, we cherish his leadership of the National Livestock Transformation Programme (NLTP) which seeks to usher Nigeria into the threshold of modern livestock business that is capable of ending the negative consequences of open grazing in the country. We assure the Vice President of our continued collaboration as he supports the President to deliver his promises to the people.”

Lalong wished the Vice President well and urged him to continue to mentor and support young Nigerians particularly in the area of law where he has vast experience as a Senior Advocate, Former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, as well as a Professor of Law.