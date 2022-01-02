From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Director General, Tinubu Support Groups Management Council, Abdulmumuni Jibrin Kofa, has declared that Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, Governor Fayemi and Rotimi Amaechi are no threat to Bola Tinubu’s emergence as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kofa spoke, yesterday, after hosting a prayer session for peace in Nigeria and for the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the President of the country.

Kofa, who assembled scores of clerics from the 44 local government areas of the state for the Islamic prayer session, confirmed that the former governor of Lagos State will contest the 2023 presidency, adding that he has both the capacity and acceptance from across Nigeria to win the presidential election with relative ease.

The former Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation maintained that Tinubu had the greatest prospect of winning the presidential election, having served as a Senator and two-term governor of Lagos State.

He noted that Tinubu had touched lives across Nigeria, and had a better understanding of the different people of the country.

While endorsing power shift to the Southern part of the country at the end of the present administration, he said he was not in any way opposed to the emergence of a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket for the party and for Nigeria.