From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Director General, Tinubu Support Groups Management Council, Abdulmumuni Jibrin Kofa has declared that Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, Governor Fayemi and Rotimi Ameachi are no threat to Bola Tinubu’s emergence as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

Kofa was speaking Saturday after hosting a prayer session for peace in Nigeria and for the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu aa the President of the country.

Kofa, who assembled scores of clerics from the 44 local government areas of the state for the Islamic prayer session, confirmed that the former governor of Lagos State will contest the 2023 Presidency adding that he has both the capacity and acceptance from across Nigeria to win the presidential election with relative ease.

The former House Appropriation Committee Chairman observed that Tinubu has greatest prospect of winning the presidential elections, recalling that he has served as Senator, two – time Governor and a party leaders.

He added that he has touched lives across Nigeria, and has a better understanding of the different people of the country, hence he is the best driver to take over from President Mohammad Buhari.

While endorsing power shift to the South of the country at the end of the present administration, he said that he was not in any way opposed to the emergence of a Muslim- Muslim Presidential ticket for the party and for Nigeria.

He said Nigerians may be emotional in discussing religion in governance, but added that what Nigerians truly desired is a team of leadership that would impact positively on their lives.

He recalled the leadership of Senate President David Mark and Senator Ike Ekerenmadu, both of them Christians as well as the current Speaker and his deputy , both of whom are Muslims, saying that what matters is performance and the religious affiliations.

Kofa endorsed the present peace initiative between Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, saying the fresh breath of peace among political leaders in the state was in everybody’s interests.