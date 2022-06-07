Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu also visited the scene.

Osinbajo who said he was in the state on behalf of President Mohammadu Buhari also visited the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye.

He assured that the killers would be apprehended in no distant time.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

During the visit, the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) donated N50 million to victims.

Chairman of the NGF, Governor Fayemi made the announcement.

Fayemi, who was accompanied by a former governor of Ogun State and Senator representing Ogun Central, Ibikunle Amosun, described the attack as least expected. “As leaders of the people, we will redouble our efforts. This is happening across the county and we are concerned. We know how troubled you will be. And we know that this is something that troubles our minds.”

Tinubu also promised to work with Governor Akeredolu to bring succour to the victims.

Before he visited the scene of the massacre for on-the-spot assessment, he pledged the sum of N50 million to victims and another N25 million to the Catholic Church.

The APC presidential aspirant called on Federal and the state governments to work together to strengthen security around the country.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .