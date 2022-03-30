A female support group for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s presidential bid, S.M.A.R.T Women for PYO, has condoled with the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the two train attacks that left scores of people dead along the Kaduna-Abuja route.

The group also commiserates with President Muhammad Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai and the entire nation over the unfortunate incident.

In a statement jointly signed on behalf of the group by Bunmi Oke and Folake Aina, the women regretted that the killings of innocent Nigerians is occurring at a time the nation is witnessing a transformational rebirth in its security architecture.

Noting that the entire nation had been thrown into needless mourning, the female group said it is unfortunate that precious lives were wasted by the dastardly act of the terrorists.

It however called on security agencies to be more proactive while urging Nigerians not to despair as hope is on the horizon.

‘We commiserate with the President and the VP, we commiserate with the Kaduna State Government and the whole nation,’ the group said.

‘This is a sad situation, it is unfortunate that those hoodlums have taken their act into our hearts, they have murdered sleep and they shall sleep no more.

‘We commiserate with friends and families of the victims of the senseless attack, we are mothers, we feel thier pains.

‘As mothers, we understand the plight of those who lost their loved ones, we empathise with them, we pray that Almighty God will console them.

‘It is our hope and prayer that we will all be part of those that will witness the new Nigeria that is beckoning on us.’