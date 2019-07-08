The multi-million naira state of the art liquid waste treatment plant built by African Circle Pollution Management Limited (ACPML), has begun operation in the Rivers State capital, Port Harcourt.

The multi-purpose facility, built on the Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) agreement between ACPML and the Federal Government is situated in Port Harcourt Dockyard. It is a shouting distance to the location of Nigeria’s oldest seaport, Port Harcourt Port. The plant commencement of operation is coming on the heels of its formal unveiling by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo recently. The flag off was witnessed by top government officials, community leaders and stakeholders in the maritime sector of the economy as well as the oil and gas industry.

In his key note address, Osinbajo reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to the ideals of the environment, maritime and the oil and gas industries in the policies formulation and implementation of the President Mohammadu Buhari’s administration.

He stated that the unveiling of the plant was significant in many ways as it would help Nigeria to meet global standards and practices as prescribed by the various conventions and guidelines of the United Nations (UN) specialised agency, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

Apparently elated by the feats of the firm, the Vice President gave kudos to the management of ACPML, which has the former Head of State, General Abdusalami Abubakar as the Chairman of its Board of Directors, even as he enjoined other indigenous companies to emulate it.

His words: “I am happy to note that as a wholly indigenous firm, African Circle Pollution Management Limited has kept to its own side of the provisions of the agreement and I want to assure you that the Federal Government under the watch of President Mohamadu Buhari will not relent in its efforts to ensure it live up to expectations by doing its own part. I want to encourage African Circle Pollution Management Limited to do more in the other navigational districts by ensuring that similar facilities are put in place…”