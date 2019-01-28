NAN

All is now set for the official launch of Trader Moni in Ondo State by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Trader Moni is a component under the Social Investment Programme of the Federal Government aimed at making soft loans readily available to petty traders.

Mrs Olubunmi Ademosu, the Special Adviser to the Ondo State Governor on Public and Intergovernmental Relations, said in a statement on Monday in Akure that Osinbajo would also visit Idanre, Ondo, Ile-Oluji and Akure.

The vice president, she further said, would preside over a town hall meeting with the residents of the state at the International Center for Events and Culture in Akure.

“During the visit, Professor Osinbajo will visit the Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom, the Hausa community at Sabo in Ondo, the Deji of Akure and other notable personalities and locations in the state.

“The officials of the Trader Moni programme from Abuja are already in the state for enumeration of the benefiting market women and eventual payment which will be carried out through payment into individuals’ account,” she said.

Ademosu said President Mohammad Buhari should be commended for designing people-friendly programmes that would make life more comfortable for the people.

She stressed that the Trader Moni would go a long way to improve the businesses of market women.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Social Investment Programme, Mr Felix Alonge, also said all the required structures and processes to ensure that more women from the state benefitted from the programme had been put in place.

Alonge advised beneficiaries of the programme to make judicious use of the loan since it was interest -free.

He urged the people of the state to turn out enmasse to give the vice president a rousing welcome in the three locations to be visited as well as the town hall meeting.