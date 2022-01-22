From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A major group canvassing for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to be president in 2023, Yemi Osinbajo Grassroot Solidarity Movement (YO-GSM), has been inuaugurated in the South East.

Speaking while inuaugurating the Movement, it’s national coordinator, Torty Watchman Okoro said with the inuauguration of the South East chapter, YO-GSM through a concerted and consistent efforts, has been able to register her presence and have coordinators in all the 36 states, FCT and the 774 LGAs.

The national coordinator said the group is routing for the vice president because he has the grace, capacity and the tenacity to be president of Nigeria in 2023.

“Osinbajo has demonstrated great capacity in given tasks. He has proven the capacity to lead Nigeria as a progressive, democratic leader and not a boss.

“With Prof Osinbajo as a candidate of our great party, APC, victory is sure and sealed, and I call on members of YO-GSM and APC party faithful to support this Movement, as I urge and beckon the loyal Vice President, Prof Osinbajo, to come and answer the Clarion call by Nigerian Youths in particular to run for the seat of the president come 2023”.

The national coordinator enumerated 10 reasons why Osinbajo should be president of Nigeria come 2023.

He described Osinbajo as a God fearing, detribalised and symbol of peace who apart from believing in one, united and indivisible Nigeria, but also “a cross-over bridge between the youth, aged and the older generation”.

YO-GSM South East Coordinator, Hon Nkem Okoro said the group under his leadership in the South East, would activate every necessary political strategies and measures to mobilise support for Osinbajo.

Okoro said coordinators have been appointed for YO-GSM in all the Local Government Areas of the South East states, adding that those appointed were not not politicians of repute, but also great mobilisers.

“We are poised and determined to ensure the South East are massively mobilised to the party of this Movement that will entrench a new order in the history of our democracy”.

National youth coordinator of YO-GSM, Dangaladima Aku, described Osinbajo as a generational leader who is loved across the length and breadth of the country.

Aku said all these while power had remained in the North, nothing tangible has happened, stressing that with Osinbajo on the saddle, things will turn around for good in Nigeria.

Women leader of YO-GSM in South East, Hon Patricia Eme said Osinbajo was the president the country needed come 2023.

She promised to mobilise women of the South East to ensure they help the vice president in becoming the president of Nigeria next year.

Those who attended the inauguration passed a vote of confidence on Osinbajo and called on him to join the presidential race without further delay.

They promised to mobilise support for the vice president come 2023.