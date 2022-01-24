From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Yemi Osinbajo Grassroots Solidarity Movement (YO-GSM), a major group canvassing for the vice president to be president in 2023, has been inaugurated in the South East.

During the ceremony in Aba, Abia State, its national coordinator, Torti Watchman Okoro, said YO-GSM has been able to register her presence and have coordinators in all the 36 states, FCT and the 774 LGAs.

He said the group is routing for the vice president because he has the grace, capacity and tenacity to govern Nigeria.

“Osinbajo has demonstrated great capacity in given tasks. He has proven the capacity to lead Nigeria as a progressive, democratic leader and not a boss.

“With Prof. Osinbajo as a candidate of our great party, victory is sure and sealed, and I call on members of YO-GSM and APC party faithful to support this movement, as I urge and beck on the loyal Vice President, Prof Osinbajo to come and answer the clarion call by Nigerian youths in particular to run for the seat of the president come 2023.”

He enumerated 10 reasons why Osinbajo should be president of Nigeria come 2023.

He described him as a God fearing, detribalized and symbol of peace who apart from believing in one, united and indivisible Nigeria, but also “a cross-over bridge between the youth, aged and the older generation”.

National youth coordinator of YO-GSM, Dangaladima Aku, described Osinbajo as a generational leader who is loved across the length and breadth of the country while women leader, Patricia Eme promised to mobilize women of the South East to ensure they help the vice president in becoming the president of Nigeria next year.